These are the free Playstation games for November 2025

Sony announced the following games will be free in November 2025 for PS+ subscribers.

Stray | PS4, PS5

Lost, injured and alone, a stray cat must untangle an ancient mystery to escape a long-forgotten city. Stray is a third-person cat adventure game set amidst the detailed neon-lit alleys of a decaying cybercity and the murky environments of its seedy underbelly. See the world through the eyes of a stray and interact with the environment in playful ways. Stray is developed by BlueTwelve Studio, a small team from south of France mostly made of cats and a handful of humans.

EA Sports WRC 24 | PS5

From the team that developed the award-winning Dirt Rally series comes the brand-new official game of the FIA World Rally Championship. Built on the foundations of over 25 years of Codemasters’ celebrated rally game heritage, EA Sports WRC lets you get behind the wheel of the WRC, WRC2 and Junior WRC cars from the 2024 season, complete with the current drivers, teams and liveries. Design and drive your dream rally car with the debut of Builder mode and rewrite history by racing in recreations of recent events and major historical highlights in Moments mode. Additional modes include Career, Championship, Time Trial, Cross-platform Multiplayer, Regularity Rally and a detailed livery editor, making for the complete WRC experience.

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator | PS4, PS5

Be the leader of red and blue wobblers from ancient lands, spooky places and fantasy worlds. Watch them fight in simulations made with the wobbliest physics system ever created. When you grow tired of the 100+ wobblers at your disposal you can make new ones in the unit creator. You can also send your wobblers to fight your friends or strangers in online multiplayer.