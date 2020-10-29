These are the free Playstation games for November 2020

by SquallSnake on October 29, 2020
Playstation 4
4
0
Contents

Sony announced that PS+ members will be receiving the typical two free PS4 games in addition to a bonus PS5 game for early buyers of the new gen console.

Bugsnax (PS5 Version)

The very first PS5 game to join PlayStation Plus is Young Horses’ ultra-charming, whimsical first-person adventure Bugsnax! Play an investigative journalist who has set out to explore Snaktooth Island, home to legendary half-bug half-snack creatures, Bugsnax. Discover, hunt and capture all 100 critters while also tracking down and reuniting the island’s inhabitants. 

Bugsnax (PS5 version) will be available to PlayStation Plus members beginning on Thursday, November 12 until Monday, January 4, 2021.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War (PS4 Game)

Set between the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, Middle-earth: Shadow of War beckons you once more into JRR Tolkien’s iconic world of wizards, orcs and elves. Go behind enemy lines to forge your army, conquer Fortresses and dominate Mordor from within. Experience how the Nemesis System creates unique personal stories with every enemy and follower, and confront the full power of the Dark Lord Sauron and his Ringwraiths in this epic new story of Middle-earth.

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition (PS4 Game)

In Team Cherry’s engrossing 2D explorative platformer, descend into a sprawling underground world of Hollownest to battle tainted creatures and befriend bizarre bugs. Unlock new skills and tailor your power sets to fit your playstyle to help you explore twisting caverns, ancient cities and deadly wastes. Uncover a kingdom’s ancient history, taking on epic bosses that’ll challenge your combat and platforming skills as you strive to solve the mysteries buried at its heart.

Both PS4 games will be available from Tuesday, November 3 to Monday, November 30. 

