These are the free Playstation games for December 2025

Sony announced the following games will be free to PS+ subscribers during December 2025.

LEGO Horizon Adventures | PS5

Join hunter Aloy as she battles to save Earth from an ancient digital demon, and a gang of sunworshippers who want to live in a world without shade so they can soak up the rays while everything burns. Hunt machines on your own as Aloy, or unlock colorful heroes Varl, Teersa, and Erend, and use their unique skills to defeat enemies and overcome challenges. Share the fun with another player online, or via innovative couch co-op on a single screen, so you’re always in the same world together. Need an extra challenge? Replay levels that change to test your skills and unlock new surprises, or check the Mother’s Heart Community Board for ways to help the village. See if you’ve got what it takes to ace every aspect of the game!

Killing Floor 3 | PS5

The next evolution in the first-person action horror franchise, Killing Floor 3 resurrects the gut-churning combat the series is famed for, pitting up to six co-op players against waves of enemies across a variety of maps. Reared and released by the megacorp Horzine, frenzied swarms of bioengineered creatures stalk the streets. The only hope humanity has at stopping them is the rebel faction Nightfall. Their Specialists have honed a unique set of skills and proficiencies to turn the tide, with a multitude of merciless weapons and gadgets that melt through zeds, as well as the new ability to dash and climb across the carnage. Gear up, customize your loadout and get even before what’s left is lost to the darkness.

The Outlast Trials | PS4, PS5

Red Barrels invites you to experience mind-numbing terror in this first-person psychological survival horror that can be played solo or with up to three other players online. You’ve been abducted by the Murkoff Corporation and trapped inside their facility. Your goal: earn the right to be released back into society. In order to do so, you must complete Trials and MK-Challenges. In pure Outlast fashion, the core gameplay involves avoiding enemies, hiding from them, and trying to run away. Murkoff will provide tools you can use to increase your stealth capabilities, create opportunities to flee, slow down enemies, and more. However, you will have to earn those tools and work hard to improve them. Whatever the number of players in your party, it’s about surviving and getting out.

Synduality Echo of Ada | PS5

Synduality Echo of Ada takes place in 2222, years after a mysterious poisonous rain called The Tears of the New Moon wiped out most of humanity and birthed deformed creatures that now hunt the population. Amidst the calamity, humans are forced to build an underground haven to survive. Take on the role of a Drifter whose goal is to collect the rare resource known as AO Crystals. In your quest, you must collaborate with your artificial intelligence partner to face xenomorphic creatures known as Enders and survive the hazards on the surface. Rise from the underground to a surface world infested with hostile Enders, toxic rains, and other enemies, as you fight to loot for resources. Ride your Cradlecoffin, cooperate with your Magus, and stay alert around other players. One false move is all it takes to lose both your mecha and precious supplies, left to be scavenged by the remaining survivors.

Neon White | PS4, PS5

Neon White is a lightning fast first-person action game about exterminating demons in Heaven. You are White, an assassin handpicked from Hell to compete with other demon slayers for a chance to live permanently in Heaven. The other assassins seem familiar, though… did you know them in a past life? Collect Soul Cards to attack your foes or discard them to use unique movement abilities, and compete for the best times by cleverly combining cards to discover massive shortcuts.