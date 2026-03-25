The Upcoming ULT PRO controller will have multi-platform connectivity

CRKD announced the ULT PRO, a next-generation professional wireless gaming controller featuring multi-platform connectivity and an array of state-of-the-art technology.

Ideal for professional or competitive gamers who demand precision, customization, and multi-platform compatibility, the ULT PRO sets a new standard in performance, yet is priced competitively, allowing any gamer to take advantage of its premium feature set.

Compatible with Nintendo® Switch™ 2 | 1, PC, mobile devices, tablets and Smart TVs, the ULT PRO offers exceptional versatility, seamlessly adapting to a wide variety of gaming platforms.

Engineered with TMR Thumbsticks (Tunnelling Magnetoresistance), this next-generation magnetic sensor technology has been designed to forever eliminate Stick Drift, and provides superior precision compared to traditional mechanical Thumbsticks or Hall Effect sensors.

With deep customization options built into its DNA, the ULT PRO includes six additional remappable inputs, adjustable trigger travel, swappable components, and advanced configuration through the CRKD Companion App.

The ULT PRO offers multiple connectivity options, adapting to gamers’ needs, and includes 2.4GHz wireless use via the included dongle, Bluetooth®, and USB-C wired play. For competitive gamers playing on PC in wired mode, PC mode on both the Switch and PC versions of the ULT PRO, support a 1000Hz polling rate, delivering ultra-responsive input times with minimal latency, ideal for competitive play.

Customization is at the heart of the ULT PRO experience. Players can remap any button on the controller either in-game or through the CRKD Companion App, with four rear back buttons and two additional shoulder-zone buttons providing extra programmable inputs for advanced control setups. In addition, the ULT PRO features dual four-way toggle buttons, offering quick access to system functions.

The ULT PRO introduces an ingenious trigger toggle system that lets players instantly switch between a short, tactile bump or a longer-travel trigger feel, depending on their preferred playstyle. Each trigger can be adjusted independently, allowing gamers to configure the left and right triggers differently should they so choose.

With each trigger utilizing Hall Effect sensors, players can fine-tune actuation sensitivity, giving even greater control over the speed with which each trigger responds. When playing on Nintendo Switch, the triggers function as digital inputs, while on PC they operate as analog triggers, providing enhanced precision and flexibility across platforms.

Further customization is made possible through profile presets stored directly on the ULT PRO, allowing players to quickly switch between different control setups depending on the game they’re playing. Presets can be created and managed directly on the controller or configured through the CRKD Companion App, affording complete control over their controller setup. Players can also fine-tune the feel and appearance of their controller with swappable stick tops and swappable D-pads sold separately.

Additional features include adjustable rumble with a wide dynamic frequency range, delivering an immersive gameplay experience. Players can also enable No Deadzone Mode for enhanced stick precision and use the built-in turbo function to automate repeated inputs. A dedicated platform slider allows users to quickly switch between connected devices with a simple flick.

The ULT PRO includes an integrated rechargeable battery, and comes bundled with a sleek charging dock, charging cable, and high-speed wireless dongle. The included dock makes it easy to charge and display the controller between sessions, while players also have the flexibility to power the controller using standard AA batteries if preferred. Players can also purchase an additional rechargeable battery pack separately, and the charging dock features a hidden compartment designed to charge a secondary battery, allowing for quick hot swapping during sustained gaming sessions.

Players can further customize their controller experience through the CRKD Companion App, which allows for button remapping, trigger configuration, stick sensitivity adjustments, input presets, firmware updates, and more. The app also allows owners to register their ULT PRO as part of the True Collection System, adding it to their personal collection of CRKD hardware with a unique product number and rarity rank.

The full list of features present on ULT PRO include:

Zero Stick Drift – powered by precision TMR Thumbsticks

Built for Comfort – ergonomic form factor designed for extended gaming sessions

2.4GHz Wireless Connectivity – ultra-low latency play via included dongle

Bluetooth® – easy pairing with Switch, PC, Mobile, Tablets, Smart TV’s & the CRKD App

USB-C Wired Mode – low latency wired gameplay with simultaneous charging

1000Hz Polling Rate (PC Mode) – ultra-responsive wired performance for competitive play

Six Extra Remappable Buttons – four back buttons and two shoulder-zone inputs

Programmable Buttons – remap any button or create custom macros

Dual Four-Way Toggle Buttons – quick access to system functions.

Trigger Toggle System – switch between short click or longer smooth trigger travel.

Adjustable Rumble – wide dynamic frequency range for a more immersive experience

Swappable Stick Tops – personalize grip and replace worn Thumbsticks

Swappable D-Pad – tailor to your playstyle or preferred appearance

Profile Presets – create and store multiple controller configurations

No Deadzone Mode – fine-tune stick sensitivity and responsiveness

Turbo Function – automate repeated button inputs

Platform Slider – quickly switch between connected devices

Rechargeable Battery – integrated battery for wireless play

Charging Dock Included – convenient charging and display solution

CRKD Companion App – Add to your collection & control adjustable features

The ULT PRO is available to pre-order starting today in three distinct versions:

ULT PRO Smoke Black Edition (Switch Layout)

ULT PRO Smoke Black Edition (PC Layout)

ULT PRO Pal Grey Edition (Switch Layout)

“ULT PRO has been engineered to take advantage of the lessons we have learned from previous hardware releases, listening to community feedback and delivering a controller which we believe to be unrivalled in performance and unheard of at this price point,” said Jack Guinchard, CRKD Global Brand Manager. “From advanced TMR Thumbsticks which eliminate Stick Drift and are more precise than Hall Effect sensors, through to the deep customization options available via the CRKD Companion App, we designed ULT PRO to deliver the precision, flexibility, and performance professional gamers rely upon for the winning edge, and are excited to lower the cost barrier so that all gamers can enjoy a truly premium experience.”

The ULT PRO will retail for an SRP of $69.99 / €79.99 / £64.99 / A$129.99 and is estimated to begin shipping from late June 2026.

Additional accessories such as the CRKD D-Pad Packs and Stick Top Packs are available to purchase separately and are fully compatible with both ULT PRO and the forthcoming Nitro Deck 2, allowing players to expand their customization across the CRKD controller ecosystem.