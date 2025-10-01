The Most Memorable Casino Levels in Video Game History

The theme of casinos has been prominent in video games for many years, drawing on the excitement of risk and reward to add an extra dimension to the game often as side quests and optional challenges. They are often built into role playing games, allowing a character to walk around a casino environment to play popular casino games like roulette or poker.

Casinos have historically had links with the criminal underworld, so it provides an edgy setting where criminals typically hang out. Another reason casinos are popular in video games is because gaming and casino games have similar psychological dynamics, with unpredictable outcomes and dopamine hits.

People who play video games enjoy the thrill of near-misses and getting closer to defeating bosses, for example, while casino games have intermittent wins that keep players coming back to try again.

These are some of the best video games that feature casino games within the gaming environment:

Grand Theft Auto V

Fans of the GTA franchise will be able to recall several GTA games that feature casinos but GTA V stands out because it has the option to enter the Diamond Casino Resort where there is a huge game choice including roulette, poker and slot machines. However, the casino is not available to access in story mode, a player has to purchase a Master Penthouse or become a VIP member in order to play at the casino. This is available on the online mode only. This exclusivity adds to the excitement, giving players a sense of achievement and prestige for gaining access.

Players can use real money to buy chips and any winnings can then be used to buy items including cars, weapons and clothes, for example. Players can also bet on horse racing in the casino.

In Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, players can also visit casinos and increase their skill level in gambling. Liberty City Stories also features casinos as part of the character’s entertainment options.

Red Dead Redemption

In Red Dead Redemption, you can explore saloons in different towns and cities and play some of the popular casino table games such as poker and blackjack. You can only access some of the saloons, such as Tumbleweed, on completion of the main storyline, so it is a type of reward to recognize your achievement. Other saloons are unlocked when you complete the ‘Who Is Not Without Sin’ quest, which shows all the poker games available on the map.

One story request requires you to assist Reverend Swanson in winning two rounds of poker, so you might need to sharpen up your poker skills to improve your chances. If you are looking for casino sites that offer sign up bonuses, these provide a good opportunity to learn rules and techniques in poker and other games.

Fallout: New Vegas

It is safe to assume that any video game that is based in Vegas will feature some element of casino playing, and Fallout: New Vegas unsurprisingly features casino gambling. The main games you can play are blackjack, roulette and slots and you swap your caps for chips to play against the house. Winning chips will then allow you to buy items such as clothes or a hotel room but if you win a certain amount, you get banned from playing at the casino.

Playing the casino games offers some fun respite from the post-apocalyptic Mojave desert environment. You can enter several casinos on the Strip but you will need to pay 2,000 caps to get in.

Resident Evil 7

While most casinos in video games are a fun option, the casino game element in Resident Evil 7 has a more sinister twist. Part of the game has a scene where your character has to win a game of 21 to avoid an encounter with a spinning chainsaw and other gruesome fates.

If you’re a fan of survival horror and enjoy the risk aspect of playing card games to survive, Resident Evil 7 might be the game for you. It is only available in Resident Evil 7’s Banned Footage Volume 2 DLC.

From fun casino side quests to creating dramatic high-risk games to determine game outcomes, there is no doubt that casino games within video games are an exciting combination. Casinos add a different type of game format so that the game play doesn’t become repetitive and helps to engage players for longer. And for those who can’t decide whether they want to spend an evening playing casino games or video games, these games are the perfect option.