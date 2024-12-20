The Legend of Cyber Cowboy is a top-down twin stick shooter

The Legend of Cyber Cowboy

The wild west gets even wilder with the development of cybernetic technology, and it’s up to you to take down the bandit gangs turning this tech against honest and hard-working locals! Step into the role of a steampunk gunslinger with a mechanical arm and loads of enhanced weaponry at your disposal. The Legend of Cyber Cowboy is a top-down twin-stick shooter presented in slick pixel art style.

Blast through waves of cyborg baddies and mechanical monsters in monocles and top hats as you explore dozens of procedurally generated rooms that change with each run to keep you on your leather booted toes. Destroy objects or use them for cover. Collect valuable energy tokens to purchase new weapons at shops. Use energy bursts to dash and dodge. Then prepare for a showdown with huge bosses in bullet hell shootouts.

Are you up to the challenge, Cowboy?

  • Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
  • Release date: January 1, 2025
  • Price: US$4.99 / €4.99
  • Blast through 5 worlds of wild west mayhem as a cybernetic cowboy!
  • Navigate procedurally generated saloons and wastelands.
  • Collect valuable energy tokens to buy new weapons!
  • Face off against big bosses in bullet hell shootouts.
  • Enjoy colorful and crisp pixel art presentation!

