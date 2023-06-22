The 10 WEIRDEST Gameboy Advance Single-Pak linking games

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on June 22, 2023
3
0
previous article
Pwnage releases new magnesium alloy gaming mouse called the Stormbreaker
Single Pak Weirdest Hit Banner
Contents

There are approximately 100 GBA games that support the GBA Single-Pak Link multiplayer functionality. Out of these 100 titles, these are the 10 weirdest multi-boot modes from this already unique list of games.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Blog, Featured, Gameboy Advance
BlogFeaturedGBA
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
7 Horizons (Switch) Review
5.0
7
 
Brave Soldier: Invasion of Cyborgs (XSX) Review with stream
7.5
 
Nocturnal (XSX) Review with stream
9.0
Platforms
 
storm breaker gaming mouse
Pwnage releases new magnesium alloy gaming mouse called the Stormbreaker
 
Starfield Preview | MYGamer.net
Starfield (Xbox/PC) Preview (2023): Is the Wait Finally Over?
 
Assassins Creed Mirage header
Assassin’s Creed: Mirage (PC/Console) Preview
 
Candle Knight
Candle Knight is a new 2.5D action platformer – out now
 
R 3
Alan Wake 2 (PC/Console) Preview
View All
Latest News
      
 
storm breaker gaming mouse

Pwnage releases new magnesium alloy gaming mouse called the Stormbreaker

by SquallSnake on June 21, 2023
Pwnage (pwnage.com), an industry leader in premium gaming peripherals, today announced that StormBreaker, an ultra-lightweight gaming mouse built with Magnesium alloy and expertly engineered for maximum gaming performance, is now available at [...]
10
 
Reverie Sweet As

Action adventure Reverie: Sweet As Edition coming to consoles soon

by SquallSnake on June 21, 2023
Save an island in peril on a childhood holiday. With restless spirits threatening the safety of Toromi Island’s inhabitants, Tai must venture through dangerous dungeons and across a variety of environments to put the spirits to rest. All in a summer [...]
8
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums | Music Forums