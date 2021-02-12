Taxi Chaos will be available on February 23

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

As Taxi Chaos will hit PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in just a few weeks.

“It has been two decades since we saw a new game focused on the adventures and excitement of taxi games. With Taxi Chaos we set out to create a throw-back dedicated to the amazing and memorable classics”, said Jorden Stocx, Lead Game Designer of Taxi Chaos. “Of course, this is not a direct sequel to the classics, however, we hope that players will welcome Taxi Chaos as a fresh and modern take on this long-lost genre.”

Discover the full list of features below:

Explore and master the streets of the immense and vibrant New Yellow City.

Discover the best routes to speed up and maximize your fares! Want to get faster? Jump over other cars or on top of buildings!

Go hard! Go crazy! The more risk you take and the crazier you drive, the higher your rewards!

Break the rules in seven extreme rides: from the iconic yellow cab to a full-blown muscle car! Earn enough to complete your collection.

Get to know various bizarre passengers through hilarious and fully voiced conversations! Pick up a hipster, plumber, rockstar, an alien, and many more!

Smash through mailboxes, streetlights, fire hydrants, or everything else that is in your way! The city is your playground.

Test your driving skills in three distinct game modes! Enjoy the classic Arcade Mode, cruise around in Freeroam, or step up for a real challenge in Pro Mode.

About Taxi Chaos Taxi Chaos is a fresh and modern take on classic taxi games where drivers can earn big fares by successfully picking up and dropping off customers at the destination of their choice. Rush around town to pick up the craziest of customers and deliver them on time as fast as you can.

Players can get behind the wheel of a wide range of unlockable rides, each with their own different attributes. Power through midtown in the strong muscle car, race through the West Side Highway in the superfast exotic supercar and drift around Wall Street in the Japanese tuner. Additional vehicles will become available as players progress through the game.

Taxi Chaos is coming to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on February 23, 2021 – both digital and at retail.