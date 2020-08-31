Tamarin gets September release date for PS4 and PC

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Chameleon Games’ third-person action-adventure Tamarin is launching September 10th on PlayStation 4 and PC. Set in beautiful Nordic scenery, Tamarin stars the world’s cutest monkey on a quest to save his family from ever-expanding insects intent on industrializing the forest that the tamarins call home.



Tamarin channels the energy of 3D platformer classics and explorative Metroidvania shooters. Explore an incredible interconnected 3D world, brimming with primate platforming and bug-splattering shooter action. Leap with the agility of a tamarin as you journey into the Northern wilderness on scenic routes through forests, fjords and mountains. Along the way you will chase mysterious electrical fireflies, discover a secret underground world of dancing ants, rescue innocent birds, and restore the tamarins’ once idyllic natural habitat.



Director Omar Sawi has brought on an all-star cast from Rare’s golden era to help execute his creative vision for Tamarin and recapture the style and magical experiences they were famous for. To mention a few, Banjo-Kazooie character designer Steve Mayles helped craft the iconic new tamarins. Diddy Kong and Battletoads designer Kev Bayliss provided character concept art. Donkey Kong 64 artist Richard Vaucher leads the art production. And Donkey Kong Country and Starfox Adventures composer David Wise tunes in with a beautiful and atmospheric soundtrack – complemented by the impactful sound effects of action-game veteran Graeme Norgate (GoldenEye 007, Jet Force Gemini, Killer Instinct).