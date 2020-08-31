Tamarin gets September release date for PS4 and PC

by squallsnake on August 31, 2020
PC
7
0
previous article
Become a sugar glider in exploration adventure AWAY: The Survival Series
Contents

Chameleon Games’ third-person action-adventure Tamarin is launching September 10th on PlayStation 4 and PC. Set in beautiful Nordic scenery, Tamarin stars the world’s cutest monkey on a quest to save his family from ever-expanding insects intent on industrializing the forest that the tamarins call home.
 
Tamarin channels the energy of 3D platformer classics and explorative Metroidvania shooters. Explore an incredible interconnected 3D world, brimming with primate platforming and bug-splattering shooter action. Leap with the agility of a tamarin as you journey into the Northern wilderness on scenic routes through forests, fjords and mountains. Along the way you will chase mysterious electrical fireflies, discover a secret underground world of dancing ants, rescue innocent birds, and restore the tamarins’ once idyllic natural habitat.
 
Director Omar Sawi has brought on an all-star cast from Rare’s golden era to help execute his creative vision for Tamarin and recapture the style and magical experiences they were famous for. To mention a few, Banjo-Kazooie character designer Steve Mayles helped craft the iconic new tamarins. Diddy Kong and Battletoads designer Kev Bayliss provided character concept art. Donkey Kong 64 artist Richard Vaucher leads the art production. And Donkey Kong Country and Starfox Adventures composer David Wise tunes in with a beautiful and atmospheric soundtrack – complemented by the impactful sound effects of action-game veteran Graeme Norgate (GoldenEye 007, Jet Force Gemini, Killer Instinct).

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, PC, Playstation 4
Chameleon GamesNewsPCPS4
, , ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Samurai Shodown! 2 (Switch) Review
8.0
18
 
King of Fighters R-2 (Switch) Review
8.0
 
Norman’s Great Illusion (Xbox One) Review
6.5
Platforms
 
Tamarin gets September release date for PS4 and PC
 
Alpaca Ball Allstars is going to the best alpaca-based soccer game ever made
 
Open beta for action roguelike Sword of the Necromancer available now on PC
 
Puzzle platformer Wira & Taksa Against the Master of Gravity now available on Steam
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Battletoads 2020 (PC/X1)
View All
Latest News
      
 

Tamarin gets September release date for PS4 and PC

by squallsnake on August 31, 2020
Chameleon Games’ third-person action-adventure Tamarin is launching September 10th on PlayStation 4 and PC. Set in beautiful Nordic scenery, Tamarin stars the world’s cutest monkey on a quest to save his family from ever-expanding insects intent on [...]
7
 

Become a sugar glider in exploration adventure AWAY: The Survival Series

by squallsnake on August 31, 2020
Breaking Walls has revealed an all new developer walkthrough showcasing the life of a sugar glider in AWAY: The Survival Series, heading to PC and PS4 in Early 2021. Enter your own personal nature documentary as you glide through the forest, sneak past [...]
8
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums