Tactical tower-defense Notice Me Leena-senpai coming soon to consoles

Notice Me Leena-senpai! is a lighthearted tactical tower-defense game with visual novel storytelling. As war breaks out between demons and humans, defend the All-Girls School of Magic with 28 unique towers across 10 worlds. Strategically place and upgrade units in grid lanes, earn gold for power-ups, and survive endless waves!

With 2 survival modes and 5 difficulty settings, no two battles are the same. Can Leena and her friends protect their school—and her favorite food?