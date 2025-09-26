Tactical tower-defense Notice Me Leena-senpai coming soon to consoles

Notice Me Leena-senpai! is a lighthearted tactical tower-defense game with visual novel storytelling. As war breaks out between demons and humans, defend the All-Girls School of Magic with 28 unique towers across 10 worlds. Strategically place and upgrade units in grid lanes, earn gold for power-ups, and survive endless waves!
With 2 survival modes and 5 difficulty settings, no two battles are the same. Can Leena and her friends protect their school—and her favorite food?
Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Release date: October 1, 2025
Price: US$7.99 / €7.99
Enjoy a unique blend of tower defense and visual novel.
Deploy 28 types of towers against the Demon Lord’s oncoming forces.
Upgrade units on-the-fly to strengthen your defenses!
Earn gold in combat and spend it on powerful items.
Customize your experience with 5 difficulty setting.
Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.
- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/zackgaz
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/
Leave a Reply