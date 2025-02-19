Tactical shooter Police Shootout set for Xbox release

Police Shootout, a unique title combining a shooter and a tactical game, is coming to Xbox Series X|S consoles on February 20. The game is also a police intervention simulator that offers an intriguing adventure in harsh realities. Police Shootout was previously released on PC. The game will be released on PlayStation 5 on March 14.

The game was developed by the Polish studio Games Incubator, which has to its credit, among others, the Animal Shelter series of games. Police Shootout was released first on PC. Ultimate Games S.A. is responsible for developing and releasing the title on consoles.

Turn-based FPS meets adventure and simulator

Police Shootout is a first-person perspective (FPP) game that combines a shooter, a turn-based game, a police intervention simulator and an intriguing adventure. Among other things, the title is distinguished by unique turn-based combat mechanics, in which decisions made in real time affect the further course of events.

In Police Shootout, the player takes on the role of police officer Scott Price, who finds himself from the big city to the town of San Andrino. As you progress, the character’s story is also revealed, including the reasons for moving to the small town.

Make decisions and act in difficult realities

The gameplay in Police Shootout involves solving cases and police interventions. In San Andrino, for example, you will have to deal with a store robbery or a situation where criminals take hostages.

Importantly, it is up to the player to decide how to approach a given issue. Sometimes it will be necessary to use a weapon, but in some situations some alternative action may be better.

Police Shootout – main features:

turn-based shooter;

police action simulator;

diverse police interventions;

intriguing plot thread;

every decision matters.

The release date of Police Shootout for Xbox Series X|S is set for February 20, 2025, while the game will hit PlayStation 5 on March 14 this year.