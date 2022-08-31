Super Mario Bros. Deluxe (GBC, 1999) – VS GAME – Enable The Link Cable

315 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Other than having a smaller screen resolution, Super Mario Bros. Deluxe on Gameboy Color is a quality port of Nintendo’s NES 1985 original.

This enhanced port incorporated a ton of new features including a race again Boo mode, Gameboy Printer compatibility, a calendar, a Toy Box, and much more. One of the coolest features though is the simply dubbed VS GAME that made use of the Gameboy Color link cable. Here, two players can compete in a race against the finish. Thanks to switches, spikes, and other hazards, there are plenty of obstacles to get in your way and mess with your opponent. Eight stages are available in this VS Game.

This 2-player link mode acted like a precursor to the Super Mario Maker games and the now offline Switch Super Mario 35 multiplayer game.

