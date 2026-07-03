2D roguelike space shooter Hyperwired features a ship with a plug

HYPERWIRED is a 2D pixel art roguelike space shooter with a plug-based resource management mechanic. Wire yourself into sockets, gather upgrades, and unlock ships as you explore a procedurally generated galaxy with roguelike elements and challenging bosses. Space is plunged into darkness, your mission is to activate the space sockets to clear each level and travel to the next sector while you recharge your energy and manage your resources.

HYPERWIRED is already available on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One and Series S/X.

MAIN FEATURE:S

Tactical “Plug-Based” Combat: Master the balance between immense power and limited tethered mobility.

Deep Roguelike Loop: Navigate procedurally generated sectors and master a rechargeable slow-mo system.

Extensive Customization: Pick up BATTERIES and discover +250 combinations of bullet modifiers and 40+ upgrades to customize your build.

Fleet Variety: Choose from 10+ distinct ships and rescue stranded pilots to build a supporting army.

Massive Boss Battles: Engage in intense combat against several massive bosses guarding the end of each galaxy.

Retro Aesthetics: Built in GameMaker, blending innovative mechanics with striking pixel art.