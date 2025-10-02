Stray Children coming to Switch and Steam Oct. 30, 2025

The new RPG from former team members behind Moon: Remix RPG Adventure!

Tokyo-based indie developers Onion Games — the studio behind the re-release of Moon: Remix RPG Adventure, and formerly creators of games like Rule of Rose, Little King’s Story, Chulip, and even Super Mario RPG — are very happy to announce that the English-language worldwide release of their RPG Stray Children is coming on October 30th, 2025, to both Nintendo Switch and Steam.

Somewhere, in a secret room, in a secret place, a curious boy flips the switch of a dusty old console. He’s suddenly pulled through the screen into a very strange somewhere else: a never-released and long-forgotten retro RPG.

He blinks awake in a land where only Children live. Outside their stronghold’s walls lurk The Olders: monstrous adults carrying the heavy load of their own inadequacies, self-doubt, and the many other grievances that all grown-ups gather.

It’s here — in this funny, mysterious, and wildly dangerous domain — that your story begins.

As you explore the world of Stray Children, you’ll do turn-based battle with these oddball Olders. You can choose to fight, or to use your words as weapons, and land a crushing blow with just a well-worded whisper.

Dodge the barrage of their bottled-up emotions, and discover the secrets they keep hidden deep inside. By touching their heart with your words, you might just be able to save their souls.

What other mysteries await you in this weird new world? Find out in Stray Children — an unfamiliar place, with all-too-familiar troubles.

Stray Children is the latest game from Tokyo-based independent studio Onion Games. Best known for their 2021 re-release of 1997’s moon: Remix RPG Adventure, Stray Children is being created by a number of former team members behind that similarly bittersweet cult classic.

Following their contributions to other beloved cult favorites like Chulip, Little King’s Story, Rule of Rose, and Super Mario RPG, the industry veterans at Onion Games have also released eccentric and entirely idiosyncratic titles like the puzzling rogue-lite Dandy Dungeon, the operatic side-scrolling shooter Black Bird, the one-button arcade kiss-em-up Mon Amour, and the mobile game madness of Million Onion Hotel.