StarLightRiders: HyperJump is a new vertical shooter

Defend Earth in this fast-paced arcade shooter! Take command of the HyperJump ships and blast through swarms of alien invaders. Charge your warp engines by collecting reactors—but beware, the enemy strikes back harder the stronger you become!

Switch shot types on the fly, unleash screen-clearing bombs, and chain combos for maximum destruction. Face off against epic bosses in intense vertical-scrolling action, all driven by light narrative transmissions. StarLightRiders: HyperJump delivers classic arcade thrills with a modern edge!

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Release date: November 19, 2025

Price: US$4.99 / €4.99

Take down enemy swarms in vertical scrolling shoot’em up action.

Switch between multiple shot types to adapt your strategy.

Deploy powerful screen-clearing bombs.

Enjoy old-school pixel art aesthetics and a pumping soundtrack.

Team up with a friend for local cooperative play!