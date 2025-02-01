Squab is a new precision platformer published by Ratalaika

Ratalaika Games & Guimaraf Studio announced that Squab will be released onto Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.

Squab is an exciting precision platform adventure that puts players in control of a young pigeon full of energy but unable to fly. Using the dash as his main means of locomotion, players embark on a challenging journey to rescue his missing father, Maximus.

Prepare to overcome a variety of challenges while navigating vibrant and dangerous environments.

With engaging game mechanics and thrilling gameplay, Squab offers a unique experience that will test your skills and leave you craving more.

Features:

Over 60 levels

3 Biomes

Stay alert to all challenges

Relaxing aesthetic and cute pixel art

The game will be priced at $4.99 / €4.99 for all platforms, and it will launch on 31-Jan-2025 on the following platforms:

Nintendo Switch

Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

PS4 and PS5 version will be cross-buy.