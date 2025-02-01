Squab is a new precision platformer published by Ratalaika

Ratalaika Games & Guimaraf Studio announced that Squab will be released onto Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.
Squab is an exciting precision platform adventure that puts players in control of a young pigeon full of energy but unable to fly. Using the dash as his main means of locomotion, players embark on a challenging journey to rescue his missing father, Maximus.
Prepare to overcome a variety of challenges while navigating vibrant and dangerous environments.
With engaging game mechanics and thrilling gameplay, Squab offers a unique experience that will test your skills and leave you craving more.
Features:
Over 60 levels
3 Biomes
Stay alert to all challenges
Relaxing aesthetic and cute pixel art
The game will be priced at $4.99 / €4.99 for all platforms, and it will launch on 31-Jan-2025 on the following platforms:
Nintendo Switch
Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
PS4 and PS5 version will be cross-buy.
- Xbox One and Xbox Series X version will have Smart Delivery.
