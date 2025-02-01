Squab is a new precision platformer published by Ratalaika

News Playstation 4 Playstation 5 Switch XBOX One Xbox Series X
0 78 Views
Squab

Ratalaika Games & Guimaraf Studio announced that Squab will be released onto Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.

Squab is an exciting precision platform adventure that puts players in control of a young pigeon full of energy but unable to fly. Using the dash as his main means of locomotion, players embark on a challenging journey to rescue his missing father, Maximus.

Prepare to overcome a variety of challenges while navigating vibrant and dangerous environments.

With engaging game mechanics and thrilling gameplay, Squab offers a unique experience that will test your skills and leave you craving more.

Features:
Over 60 levels
3 Biomes
Stay alert to all challenges
Relaxing aesthetic and cute pixel art

The game will be priced at $4.99 / €4.99 for all platforms, and it will launch on 31-Jan-2025 on the following platforms:

Nintendo Switch
Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4

PS4 and PS5 version will be cross-buy.

  • Xbox One and Xbox Series X version will have Smart Delivery.

Avatar of SquallSnake
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief at myGamer.com | + posts

Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.

- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/zackgaz
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/

Tagged

Related Articles

Girlfriend from Hell

Survive your GF’s wrath in Girlfriend From Hell this V-Day

Feb 1, 2025 58 Views
Mechanita

Mechanita is a new side scrolling platformer by EastAsiaSoft

Feb 1, 2025 60 Views
Sugoro Quest Dice Heroes

Famicom board game Sugoro Quest: Dice Heroes getting modern release

Feb 1, 2025 73 Views
Playism Game Show Mini

See upcoming PLAYISM games with their Game Show Mini showcase

Jan 30, 2025 101 Views

No comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 2024 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved. - Music Forums - Horrify - Halo Forums