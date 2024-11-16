Spellagis is a new Vampire Survivors clone by EastAsiaSoft

Use your powers of sorcery to fend off waves of fiendish enemies in top-down pixel art arenas!

Spellagis is a survival shooter where you take the role of a mage beset by swarms of blobs, snakes, ghosts, maggots and more. Wield your staff and fire magical projectiles to slay your foes, then collect coins they drop to buy items from the shop to keep stacking the deck in your favor, from spell enhancements and protective summons to food for quick health boosts. Destroy barrels in the arena for random potions and stacks of coins! Just always stay on your toes or enemy hordes will box you in.

Will you become the most powerful mage as you fight to survive, or will you succumb to the onslaught?