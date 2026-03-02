Soulshard (XSX) Review

Published by Ratalaika and sold for $5, Soulshard is a concise precision platformer than can be played with one or two players in co-op. It only takes a half hour to clear all 31 stages so it doesn’t have a chance to over stay its welcome.

With the exception of the final stage, each level is contained within a single non-scrolling screen. Like most platformers, the goal is to reach the end point to move onto the next. Of course stereotypical hazards are in the way, like spikes and swinging blades, but the challenge never reaches frustrating heights despite having one hit kills. Since it only takes a few seconds to clear a stage, and dying restarts at the beginning, there is no time to rage quit.

Unfortunately, with a gameplay gimmick, everything here is standard, simple, and nothing more than par for the course. Sure, you can push the occasion box and climb a few ladders, but the most used verbs are run and jump. Since there are no enemies, the game takes place in limbo after all, there is no need for a form of attack. I just wish there was a double jump, or grapple hook, or collectables, something… point being, there is no replay value once the brief quest is cleared.

For a small, low-cost indie game, there is a bigger emphasis on non-verbal storytelling. Playing as a soul trying to escape the dead zone between the light and dark, the narrative has a stronger presence here. Each stage is also viewed through this shadow land so it definitely gives off the vibe it is trying to reach. Honestly, I thought the purposely designed dark aesthetic was working well, and it is totally fine, but then the very last scene introduces color to the ending. This one panel ending screen is so brightly colored, I wish the game was actually outfitted with this look instead. Hmm, perhaps a sequel will be created one day. The subtle, barely-there soundtrack also plays into the limbo theme.

Achievement hunters will also want to take note as all Gamerscore will be unlocked through normal play and it doesn’t take long to snag everything.

Soulshard is a simple but pleasant platformer that stays in its lane and doesn’t try to be different. The short length might be criticized by some but I think the run time fits the mood and gameplay well… I just wish the gameplay had something to make it a little more exciting.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

