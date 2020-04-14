Sony is giving away 2 PS4 games to encourage players to stay at home

The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey for free from April 15 through May 5. Sony announced their Play At Home initiative to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Technically the Nathan Drake Collection is three games in one so everyone is basically getting four free games during these bizarre times.
squallsnake
