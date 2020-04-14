Sony is giving away 2 PS4 games to encourage players to stay at home

by squallsnake on April 14, 2020
Playstation 4
45
0
previous article
Archaica: The Path of Light coming to PS4 and Xbox One soon - trailer here
next article
Bus Simulator gets Map Extension paid DLC
Contents

The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey for free from April 15 through May 5. Sony announced their Play At Home initiative to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Technically the Nathan Drake Collection is three games in one so everyone is basically getting four free games during these bizarre times.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, Sale
FreeNewsPS4Sony
, , ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Yakuza Remastered Collection (PS4) Review
8.0
15
 
In Other Waters (Switch) Review
3.0
 
Fury Unleashed (Xbox One) Review with stream
8.5
Bookmark Me

You need to login or register to bookmark/favorite this content.

Platforms
 
Bus Simulator gets Map Extension paid DLC
 
Fallout 76: Wastelanders update launching for free on all platforms
 
Puzzler ZHED getting Switch and PC ports from mobile
 
Frenetic aerial combat shooter Jet Lancer to release in May on Switch and PC
 
3D puzzle platformer Tin & Kuna coming to consoles and PC in the fall
View All
Latest News
      
 

Bus Simulator gets Map Extension paid DLC

by squallsnake on April 14, 2020
Heading for new realms: In the Official Map Extension for Bus Simulator on PlayStation4 and Xbox One console players can be looking forward to two additional city districts, a new transportation hub consisting of an airport, numerous additional road miles [...]
10
 

Sony is giving away 2 PS4 games to encourage players to stay at home

by squallsnake on April 14, 2020
The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey for free from April 15 through May 5. Sony announced their Play At Home initiative to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Technically the Nathan Drake Collection is three games in one so everyone is basically [...]
45
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums