Sonic Drift (GG, 1994) 2-player mode, Enable The Link Cable

Blog Featured GameGear
0 9 Views
Sonic Drift 1 Link banner

Sonic Drift on Sega Game Gear features a 2-player versus mode using the Gear-To-Gear link cable. This Mario Kart-lite features 4 racers, 4 tracks, and a weak weapon system.

The easiest way to experience this handheld multiplayer mode is to do what I did – play through Sonic Adventure DX on GameCube to unlock the Game Gear Sonic games, then press Start on Controller 2 to activate the simulated link play.

Avatar of SquallSnake
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief at myGamer.com | + posts

Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.

- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/zackgaz
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/

Tagged

Related Articles

Big Helmet Heroes

Big Helmet Heroes (XSX) Review

Feb 3, 2025 95 Views
Farewell North

Farewell North (PS5) Review

Jan 29, 2025 213 Views
Enable the Link Cable - Kirby's Star Stacker

Kirby Star Stacker (GB, 1997) – ENABLE THE LINK CABLE

Jan 28, 2025 169 Views
Exit 8

The Exit 8 (XSX) Review

Jan 27, 2025 251 Views

No comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 2024 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved. - Music Forums - Horrify - Halo Forums