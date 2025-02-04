Sonic Drift (GG, 1994) 2-player mode, Enable The Link Cable

Sonic Drift on Sega Game Gear features a 2-player versus mode using the Gear-To-Gear link cable. This Mario Kart-lite features 4 racers, 4 tracks, and a weak weapon system.
The easiest way to experience this handheld multiplayer mode is to do what I did – play through Sonic Adventure DX on GameCube to unlock the Game Gear Sonic games, then press Start on Controller 2 to activate the simulated link play.
