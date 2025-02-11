Sonic Drift 2 (GG, 1995) 2-player mode, Enable The Link Cable

Sonic Drift 2 on Sega Game Gear features a 2-player versus mode using the Gear-To-Gear link cable. This Mario Kart-lite is much improved over the original but sadly still limited to two racers when in link mode (no AI drivers).

The easiest way to experience this handheld multiplayer mode is to do what I did – play through Sonic Adventure DX on GameCube to unlock the Game Gear Sonic games, then press Start on Controller 2 to activate the simulated link play.