Sonic Drift 2 (GG, 1995) 2-player mode, Enable The Link Cable

Blog Fighting GameGear
0 30 Views
Sonic Drift 2 Link banner

Sonic Drift 2 on Sega Game Gear features a 2-player versus mode using the Gear-To-Gear link cable. This Mario Kart-lite is much improved over the original but sadly still limited to two racers when in link mode (no AI drivers).

The easiest way to experience this handheld multiplayer mode is to do what I did – play through Sonic Adventure DX on GameCube to unlock the Game Gear Sonic games, then press Start on Controller 2 to activate the simulated link play.

Avatar of SquallSnake
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief at myGamer.com | + posts

Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.

- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/zackgaz
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/

Tagged

Related Articles

Mechanita

Mechanita (XSX) Review

Feb 10, 2025 85 Views
MACROSS -Shooting Insight-

Macross -Shooting Insight- (PS5) Review

Feb 7, 2025 186 Views
Dr Roboniks Mean Bean Machine Link banner

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine (GG, 1993) 2-player mode, Enable The Link Cable

Feb 6, 2025 125 Views
Moons of Darsalon

Moons of Darsalon (XSX) Review

Feb 5, 2025 229 Views

No comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 2024 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved. - Music Forums - Horrify - Halo Forums