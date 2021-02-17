Sometimes You will release GraviFire on all consoles in early March 2021

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

GraviFire will be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One on March 3, 2021! It will cost $4.99.

GraviFire is a logic game that mixes the mechanics of movement and gravity. You need to put all the objects in the right places by controlling the character and the force of gravity.

The Green Fire has been abducted by evil aliens, who force him to solve puzzles for tests. You need to pass all the tests to return the Green Fire back to his home. Looks like you are in for some serious brainstorming! Gravity, movement, deadly lasers… What else the aliens have prepared?

Features: