Sometimes You will release GraviFire on all consoles in early March 2021

GraviFire will be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One on March 3, 2021! It will cost $4.99.
GraviFire is a logic game that mixes the mechanics of movement and gravity. You need to put all the objects in the right places by controlling the character and the force of gravity.
The Green Fire has been abducted by evil aliens, who force him to solve puzzles for tests. You need to pass all the tests to return the Green Fire back to his home. Looks like you are in for some serious brainstorming! Gravity, movement, deadly lasers… What else the aliens have prepared?
Features:
- Gravity control
- 50 mind-bending levels
- Many different mechanics
- Bright pixel graphics
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
SNK VS. CAPCOM: THE MATCH OF THE MILLENNIUM (NGPC) available on Nintendo Switch
SNK announced SNK VS. CAPCOM: THE MATCH OF THE MILLENNIUM is available to download February 18th, for the Nintendo Switch!Back in 1999, SNK and CAPCOM brought their best fighters together for a fighting game extravaganza! The dream collaboration that can [...]
Terra Trilogy brings 80s arcades to PS4 and Switch later this year
GS2 Games will take players on a trip down memory lane for a true Flashback Friday experience with the upcoming release of Terra Trilogy for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Terra Trilogy features three full games in one package that pay homage to [...]
Avoid Winter with Summer Catchers – now available on Switch
In Summer Catchers, you take control of Chu, a young girl from the frozen north who has never seen summer. With her trusty wooden car, she sets out to travel to distant lands full of mystery and strange creatures who are ready to both help and hinder her [...]
Comments