Sometimes You will release GraviFire on all consoles in early March 2021

by SquallSnake on February 17, 2021
Playstation 4
GraviFire will be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One on March 3, 2021! It will cost $4.99.

GraviFire is a logic game that mixes the mechanics of movement and gravity. You need to put all the objects in the right places by controlling the character and the force of gravity.

The Green Fire has been abducted by evil aliens, who force him to solve puzzles for tests. You need to pass all the tests to return the Green Fire back to his home. Looks like you are in for some serious brainstorming! Gravity, movement, deadly lasers… What else the aliens have prepared?

Features:

  • Gravity control
  • 50 mind-bending levels
  • Many different mechanics
  • Bright pixel graphics
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
