Sometimes You set to release Potata in mid-May

Potata: fairy flower will be released on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on May 13th for $14.99.
This adventure platformer tells a story of a young witch exploring fairy forests to find herself and save her home. Join her quest now! Immerse yourself into a picture-perfect fantasy – solve numerous puzzles, fight enemies, reveal all the secrets… and don’t forget to save the world!
Features:
– Wonderful world
– Relax gameplay
– Several ways of passing a locations
– Amazing puzzles with several solutions
– Bosses
– Exciting story and funny characters
squallsnake
About the Author
