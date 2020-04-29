Sometimes You set to release Potata in mid-May

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Potata: fairy flower will be released on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on May 13th for $14.99.

This adventure platformer tells a story of a young witch exploring fairy forests to find herself and save her home. Join her quest now! Immerse yourself into a picture-perfect fantasy – solve numerous puzzles, fight enemies, reveal all the secrets… and don’t forget to save the world!

Features:

– Wonderful world

– Relax gameplay

– Several ways of passing a locations

– Amazing puzzles with several solutions

– Bosses

– Exciting story and funny characters