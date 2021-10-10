SNK VS Capcom: The Match of the Millennium (PC – Steam) Review

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on October 10, 2021
PC
4
0
MOM availablenow eng
Contents
Item Reviewed

SNK VS Capcom: The Match of the Millennium (PC – Steam) Review

Author
Positives

Just like the Switch version – has all the quality of life options you want (cheese that rewind feature to clear those higher difficulties)
Plays wonderfully with any modern controller
Low price point

Negatives

Takes a while to unlock new fighters
MoM is NOT available in the Steam version of the NGPC Selection Vol.1 compilation

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
9.5
Bottom Line

The best handheld fighting game of all time is now available as a standalone title on Steam.

9.5
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Released in early 2021 on the Nintendo Switch eShop, SNK VS Capcom: The Match of the Millennium was released as a standalone downloadable game for $7.99. Shortly after this standalone release, SNK re-released this fighting game within the Neogeo Pocket Color Selection Vol.1 compilation of titles also on Switch. Now, this amazing Neogeo Pocket Color fighting game is available for PC players to enjoy via Steam.

SNK VS Capcom: MoM was originally released on the Neogeo Pocket Color handheld gaming system in 1999.

If you never played MoM before, you should. It is really good. In fact, it could very well be the best handheld fighting game of all time. You can read my Switch article of SNK VS Capcom: MoM here.

Everything mentioned in my Switch article holds true here. It is the same game as the Switch release right down the extra options including rewind, the numerous screen settings, high res scans of the instruction manual/box/cartridge, and included local multiplayer mode (without the need to link two consoles with two copies of the game). Outside of the original Switch release, this is the only other time Neogeo Pocket Color titles have been released outside of their original cartridge formats. The fact that this game is available for under $10 is an absolute steal especially considering an originally copy and console will run you a pretty penny these days.

What can be said about this awesome fighting game that has not been said before? Mixing fighters from Street Fighter, Fatal Fury, Darkstalkers, KoF, and Samurai Shodown has one of the best fighting game rosters (many characters are unlockable), mini games are included, and the control is superb by only using two buttons. Sure, you cannot play this Steam version with the original clicky NGPC analog stick but a 360 controller works just fine. Just be warned, using the keyboard is weird but it is an option. If you never played a NGPC before, this is a high point way to get started. 

Don’t Forget About: the Marvel Vs Capcom games

Also Try: playing Smash Bros. Ultimate with all the DLC fighters  

For Hardcore Fans: link the original NGPC cart to your Dreamcast  

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

