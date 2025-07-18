Secret Paws – Cozy Offices is a kitty finding hidden object game

News Playstation 4 Playstation 5 Switch XBOX One Xbox Series X
0 9 Views
Secret Paws - Cozy Offices

Find the hidden kitties around the office! Secret Paws – Cozy Offices is an isometric hidden object game themed around cats and colorful workspaces. Explore unique, adorably decorated cube-shaped rooms as you search for dozens of cleverly obscured felines lying around each stage.

Rotate the room to get a better view between obstacles, move the cursor and click on each cat that you discover, gradually reducing the counter in the top-left of the screen. Secret Paws – Cozy Offices is calm, casual and therapeutic with a soothing soundtrack to match, making it the perfect “anytime” experience!

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Release date: July 23, 2025
Price: US$4.99 / €4.99
Find the cats hidden in colorful isometric office cubes!
Unlock new rooms of gradually increasing complexity.
Rotate the office cubes to change your viewpoint and avoid obstructions!
Click on the cleverly placed felines to reduce the cat counter to zero.

Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief at  |  + posts

Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.

- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/zackgaz
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/

Tagged

Related Articles

Ion Shift

Flynn’s Arcade announces Ion Shift for Switch

Jul 18, 2025 16 Views
Dreams of Another

Dreams of Another gets release date

Jul 18, 2025 17 Views
iGaming

Exploring a New Genre: A Canadian Gamer’s First Look at Online iGaming

Jul 18, 2025 26 Views
Space Adventure Cobra – The Awakening

80s japanese anime cult classic Cobra video game adaptation

Jul 15, 2025 151 Views

No comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 2024 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved. - Music Forums - Horrify - Halo Forums