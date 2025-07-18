Secret Paws – Cozy Offices is a kitty finding hidden object game

Find the hidden kitties around the office! Secret Paws – Cozy Offices is an isometric hidden object game themed around cats and colorful workspaces. Explore unique, adorably decorated cube-shaped rooms as you search for dozens of cleverly obscured felines lying around each stage.

Rotate the room to get a better view between obstacles, move the cursor and click on each cat that you discover, gradually reducing the counter in the top-left of the screen. Secret Paws – Cozy Offices is calm, casual and therapeutic with a soothing soundtrack to match, making it the perfect “anytime” experience!

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Release date: July 23, 2025

Price: US$4.99 / €4.99

Find the cats hidden in colorful isometric office cubes!

Unlock new rooms of gradually increasing complexity.

Rotate the office cubes to change your viewpoint and avoid obstructions!

Click on the cleverly placed felines to reduce the cat counter to zero.