Cultic (XSX) Review

Featured Reviews Xbox Series X
0 121 Views
Cultic

Cultic, a modern-retro style first person shooter, takes inspiration from classics like Doom, Quake, Hexen, and Duke Nukem, but positions itself as something entirely its own.

Technically, I guess, there is a story, but it takes a backseat in comparison to the blast-filled action and exploration. Playing as some dude who awakes in a grave, it is your job to escape by murdering thrones of cultists and their demonic brethren. Simply put, creepy cult people, bad. Guns and explosives, good.

The thick atmosphere and purposely retro pixelated visuals are the stars of the show. The moment-to-moment set pieces look great at every turn, and the environment is packed with detail and secrets. In fact, the hidden passageways and how the game encourages exploration are easily one of the main draws and differentiators from other boomy shooties. For example, the player can easily identify a locked section of the building in the first area. At first, I was looking for a key to open the locked door. However, it wasn’t until I made my way around the building, jumped on a truck, then jumped onto a ledge I didn’t think was interactive did I realize what was happening. I then noticed a crack in the wall which then fell after chucking dynamite at it, granting access to this originally blocked path. There are secrets like this all over the place so it is strongly encouraged to look, jump, and interact with everything possible.

Speaking of the secret filled environments, this might lead to my biggest complaint – the lack of a good map system. If you pause the game, a 3D render of the area gets filled as you enter but the default perspective is always off center, doesn’t contain detail, and can’t be viewed in real time like in Doom, in comparison.  While the narrative might start small and linear, it doesn’t take long before the world opens, incorporating multiple paths, and gets a little difficult to keep track of it all. Some might enjoy getting lost in the openness though, but I just wish it was a little easier to manage.

When you are not looking for secrets within these large, detailed environments, you will probably be busy shooting creepy hooded dudes in the face. Gunplay is full of fun, explosions, and multiples way to approach each encounter. Want to go in guns blazing? No problem. Feeling the need to sneak around and attack enemies from behind? Go for it. Want to throw an eyeball from the exploded head of the last encounter at the next cultist? You can do that too. In time, lots of weapons will be available. Sure, standard pistols and shotguns are available, but the experience gets interesting thanks to the inclusion of explosives and a lighter. Melee combat is also thoughtful thanks to the dash/slide/boot kick. Combat was clearly designed as a focus, and it shows. On top of that, weapons can also be upgraded in meaningful ways, but only if you explore and find upgrading materials. I sort of wish weapon upgrades were available sooner because there is some entertaining stuff here.

Besides the lacking mapping system, I just wish it incorporated a few more modern features, specifically online co-op. I hate to say it, but a game of this quality should be shared and enjoyed by all so not having a dedicated multiplayer mode seems like a missed opportunity. Maybe one day this will be patched.

Cultic comes easy to recommend thanks to the dripping atmosphere, secret-filled stage design, and higher level of polish. Fans of classic Duke and even Star Wars Dark Forces should firmly put this on their wishlist.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

X/Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon or BuyMeACoffee.

RATING

OUR SCORE - 8.5

8.5

SCORE

A new, retro-style FPS, Cultic basically combines the best parts of classic Doom, Hexen, Duke, and others and combines them into one.

User Rating: Be the first one !

Tagged

Related Articles

John Fox

John Fox is a new 2D brawler about killing toads

Aug 4, 2026 192 Views
Wake Up, Lia!

Wake Up, Lia! (XSX) Review

Aug 3, 2026 245 Views
Feudal Baron King's Land (XSX) Review | MyGamer

Feudal Baron King’s Land (XSX) Review

Jul 31, 2026 457 Views
Mate'Morphosis

Mate’Morphosis puts a creative spin on classic Chess

Jul 30, 2026 381 Views

No comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 2026 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved. Design Forums | Music Forums | Horrify