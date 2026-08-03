ACRODRIFT: FPV Drone Simulator is realistic FPV drone flight simulator

ACRODRIFT: FPV Drone Simulator, a highly realistic FPV drone flight simulator, is heading to PC. The game combines realistic flight physics, modes for both beginners and advanced players, and extensive drone tuning and configuration options. The release date is set for August 7. ACRODRIFT: FPV Drone Simulator is also planned for release on PlayStation 5 and XBOX Series X|S later.

ACRODRIFT: FPV Drone Simulator is the work of one-person Dueking Studio from Poland. Ultimate Games S.A. is the publisher on PC and consoles.

Take Off, Fly, and Master the Physics

ACRODRIFT: FPV Drone Simulator is an FPV (First Person View) drone flight simulator aimed at both newcomers and more experienced players. The game features a realistic recreation of how drones behave in the air.

Gameplay in ACRODRIFT: FPV Drone Simulator combines realism with accessibility, letting players practice the basics of drone control as well as far more advanced acrobatic maneuvers.

The title offers 3 core gameplay modes: Free Flight (free flying with no set objective), Race (timed racing through gates), and Collection (gathering items), plus more than 20 challenges of varying difficulty. As Dueking Studio points out, players will find both advanced flight modes (Acro and 3D) and beginner modes (Angle and PosHold) for those just entering the world of drones.

ACRODRIFT: FPV Drone Simulator features 6 highly varied maps, 11 frames (for building drones from 1.6 to 5 inches), and 13 drone motors. The available locations include plenty of obstacles, elevation changes, and tight passages, creating a great environment for refining flight techniques and testing gear.

Players can pick a ready-made drone model or build their own from scratch. In the drone workshop, players can configure a drone almost however they like, modifying its build, swapping components, and adjusting PID settings.

Notably, ACRODRIFT: FPV Drone Simulator also supports play with gamepads and professional drone controllers.

ACRODRIFT: FPV Drone Simulator – Key Features:

-Fly drones and push your records

-Take on realistic flight physics

-Master 6 varied maps

-Tinker in the drone workshop

-Complete more than 20 different challenges

ACRODRIFT: FPV Drone Simulator launches on PC (Steam) on August 7, 2026. The game will also come to PlayStation 5 and XBOX Series X|S later.