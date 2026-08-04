John Fox is a new 2D brawler about killing toads

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John Fox

John Fox is an elite warrior and super soldier who saved the leaders of various States. He was a professional mercenary who retired with honor.

One day after getting out of the subway, John’s pet, Milo is killed by a toad. John Fox rushes in pursuit of the harmful toad and encounters an army of clone frogs, which flooded the entire city.

If the big toad manages to defeat John Fox, the world will be doomed to misery and chaos.

Features:
Survival mode
Variety of terrains and scenarios
2D pixel beat ’em up
Boss battles
Thrilling music

The game will be priced at $5.99 / €5.99 for all platforms, and it will launch on 07-Aug-2026.

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