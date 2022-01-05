Sci-fi survival horror shooter Syndrome coming to Switch and PS4

by SquallSnake on January 5, 2022
Syndrome
RedDeerGames has announced that it will be releasing Syndrome – a sci-fi survival horror, for the Nintendo Switch. The game will be available later this year.  PlayStation 4 console.

You wake up from cryosleep on Valkenburg – the most advanced science space station in the Novacore. The ship appears to be abandoned, but suddenly you hear a voice on the communicator…

Something from the abyss of space is kidnapping and killing the people on the ship. And it doesn’t stop hunting.

The enemies are strong and they outnumber so you have no choice but to go out of sight. Unfortunately, sooner or later you will have to face them, so remember that there is not much ammunition on the science ship.

Stay in the shadows and survive!

Meanwhile, strange things start happening to your mind. Will you trust the voices or are they against you too? Where did the ” thing” on the ship come from? Will you be able to survive?

Explore the dark corridors of a spacecraft and discover the mystery behind the disappearance of your crewmates.

KILL OR BE KILLED. You’ll find weapons on the ship, but the ammunition supply is limited. Count your bullets and stay in the shadows 

DEADLY ADVERSARIES. Enemies are dangerous, they’re hunters so they’ll follow any noises and investigate any disturbances so beware

MENTAL HORROR. Not just typical jumpscares – you’re closed on a creepy, claustrophobic spaceship with countless horrors inside, both physical and psychological

INTRIGUING PLOT – A seemingly simple mission turned into a bloody scenario – it’s up to you to find out what’s really going on

DEEP LORE TO DISCOVER – Plenty of exploration awaits for you to do inside the ship, and many things to discover about the story

