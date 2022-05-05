Sci-fi love adventure Nirvana coming to Xbox and Switch – trailer here

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Jump to 3080, experience romances, and compete in high-speed races! All this in the atmosphere of a synth-wave soundtrack!

Nirvana is a new version of an award-winning Nirvana: Pilot Yume. This edition is tailored to the preferences of players who love the retro vibes and deep stories rather than explicit content. Of course, you can still fall in love!

Nirvana will be released on Nintendo Switch Friday, May 6 at a promotional price for launch: 1.99 dollars/euro. Soon the game will also be available on Xbox One and Xbox Series S | X.

80s SCI-FI NOSTALGIA

Nirvana is filled with a retro sci-fi anime vibe – neon lights, beautiful women, and ultra-fast spaceships. It’s also an ode to classic racing games from the DOS era combined with an engaging visual novel!

In addition to racing on 10 retro-themed, low poly tracks there are many decisions to make in the game, with 5 different story endings!

WELCOME TO 3080

Great Ultrathought Race of the Universe (G.U.R.U for short) is where each Orbital City competes to resolve conflicts by racing down a dangerous interplanetary track.

You play as a retired Eye – a guide of Nirvana Pilots. In the past, a tragedy took away your will to act – you lost your beloved through a mistake.

The young pilot Yume asks for your help, however, memories come crashing back… Will you be able to overcome the pain and redeem your sins?

PSYCHEDELIC METAL WAVE TUNES

The pumping music composed by Retröxx will help you overcome speed barriers. Vibe through catchy tracks with a retro vibe and relive 80s nostalgia!

KEY FEATURES: