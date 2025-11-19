Save Room – The Merchant is the sequel that now including buying and selling

Save Room - The Merchant

Ratalaika Games & Fractal Projects announced that Save Room – The Merchant will be released onto Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 on Nov. 21, 2025.

You can read my review of the original Save Room here.

Price: $4.99 / € 4.99
Release Date: 21-Nov-2025
Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4
Genre: Puzzle

Buy, sell, and acquire crucial items required for combat missions while interacting with the Save Room’s enigmatic weapons dealer.

To progress through each level, you must possess specific elite and essential battle gear. In order to obtain the necessary goods, meticulously arrange your arms and treasures within your inventory. Then you’ll need to engage in the process of selling your treasures to the strange merchant.

Can you build your war chest?

Features:

Organizational puzzle solving
Logical finance management
40 handmade levels
Relaxing visuals, music and sound

