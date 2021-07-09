Save cute aliens from dangerous disasters in Panic Mode – now available on PC

315 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Indie development studio Moebiusgames releases their casual simulation game about saving cute aliens, Panic Mode, on Steam.

In Panic Mode, you act as a crisis manager to save creatures known as Pammies from dangerous disasters and unsafe buildings using shoddy, volatile, and convoluted contraptions as tools.

In each location in Panic Mode, an accident is bound to happen. First, set up your disaster-prevention equipment in the Pammy’s workspaces. When things kick-off, use your tools to mitigate the calamity that would otherwise cause all of the Pammies to die.

A free playable demo of Panic Mode is currently available on Steam.