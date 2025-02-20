Samurai Pizza Cats making a return 35 years later

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of the beloved 1990s anime Samurai Pizza Cats, a brand-new video game is officially in development. Alongside this announcement, a special trailer featuring the original voice cast has been released!

The show first aired in Japan on February 1, 1990. Kyatto Ninden Teyandee is a sci-fi, action-comedy animated show set in Edoropolis, a city inhabited by anthropomorphic robotic animals. The series gained international recognition in the early 1990s when it was localized as Samurai Pizza Cats and broadcast worldwide and has maintained a dedicated fanbase to this day.

The new game, Samurai Pizza Cats: Blast from the Past, is being developed by Dutch studio BLAST ZERO (creative team behind Jitsu Squad) and will be globally distributed by Red Dunes Games from the United Arab Emirates. Designed as a 2D Action RPG, the game allows players to seamlessly switch between members of the Pizza Cats, utilizing their unique abilities to solve puzzles and engage in thrilling battles within the world of Little Tokyo. The newly released trailer shows a stunningly faithful recreation of the anime’s cel animation style, along with a sneak peek at in-game footage.

Notably, the Japanese trailer’s script is being supervised by Satoru Akahori, the original screenplay writer.

The trailer also features an impressive voice cast reunion from both the English and Japanese show.

The English cast includes Rick Jones (Speedy Cerviche), Sonja Ball (Polly Esther), Terrence Scammell (Guido Anchovy, Narrator) and Dean Hagopian returning as Seymour “The Big” Cheese.

The Japanese cast includes Kappei Yamaguchi (Yattarou), Ai Orikasa (Pururun), Ikuya Sawaki (Kitsunezuka Ko’on-no-Kami), Naoki Tatsuta (Karasu Gennarisai) and Kenyu Horiuchi (Narrator). Seiichirō Yamashita joins the cast as Sukashii, taking over the role from Jurota Kosugi, his senior at the same talent agency.

To commemorate this special occasion Kappei Yamaguchi, Ai Orikasa, and Seiichirō Yamashita have shared their thoughts:

Kappei Yamaguchi (Yattarou) — How did it feel to record Yattarou’s voice again after so long?

“Yattarou, alongside Ranma, is one of my foundational roles as a voice actor. When I first heard about the game, I was absolutely thrilled, and now that it has become a reality, I couldn’t be happier. I was especially surprised to learn that the game is being developed in the Netherlands! It felt amazing to say ‘Tenkamuteki no Daishōri!!’ (‘Unrivaled, ultimate victory!!’) again. I love Yattarou so much!”

— What was it like reuniting with the original cast? And what are your thoughts on Seiichirō Yamashita joining as the new voice of Sukashii?

On reuniting with the original cast: “Hearing Kon-chan (Ko’on-no-Kami) and Gen-chan (Gennarisai) banter, Kenyū-san’s witty narration, and the Nyankī squad’s signature introductions—it was like stepping back into the recording studio from all those years ago. I was also blown away by how faithfully the trailer recreated the original animation style. The love and dedication from the Dutch development team truly shine through. And of course, a big thank you to Seiichirō Yamashita for bringing Sukashii to life!”

— What are your thoughts on the 35th anniversary of Kyatto Ninden Teyandee, which continues to be loved both in Japan and overseas as Samurai Pizza Cats?

“Congratulations on 35 years of Kyatto Ninden Teyandee! Over time, I’ve been hearing more and more people say, ‘I loved Teyandee!’ and it makes me so happy. The fact that this series continues to be loved not only in Japan but also overseas is truly special. This is a work that I will cherish forever, and Yattarou will always be an irreplaceable part of my career.”

Ai Orikasa (Pururun)

— How did it feel to record Pururun’s voice again after so long?

“I was deeply moved by the quality of the visuals. The passion of the game development team for this series was so evident, and it made me incredibly happy. Seeing Ko-on-no-Kami and Gendarussa’s interactions was exciting, and I was delighted to say Pururun’s signature catchphrase once again.”

— What was it like reuniting with the original cast? And what are your thoughts on Seiichirō Yamashita joining as the new voice of Sukashii?

On reuniting with the cast: “Even after 35 years, this series remains as vibrant as ever in my heart. The moment I stepped into the studio with Kappei-san and the rest of the team, Pururun’s lines just came naturally. Seiichirō Yamashita did a fantastic job as Sukashii—he really captured the character’s essence.”

— What are your thoughts on the 35th anniversary of Kyatto Ninden Teyandee, which continues to be loved both in Japan and overseas as Samurai Pizza Cats?

“Even our post-recording gatherings (laughs) were a blast! I truly believe the camaraderie among the cast and crew translated into what audiences loved about the show. It is such an honor to be part of a series that continues to be cherished after all these years. Please continue to support Kyatto Ninden Teyandee!”

Seiichirō Yamashita (Sukashii) — Were you familiar with Kyatto Ninden Teyandee before? What was your experience recording for the trailer?

“To be honest, I wasn’t familiar with Kyatto Ninden Teyandee before this project. It’s incredible to be involved with a series that predates my birth. The recording session was truly special—I had the privilege of performing alongside legends like Kappei Yamaguchi, watching them work up close in such a dynamic setting.”

— How did you feel about taking over the role of Sukashii from your senior colleague Jūrōta Kosugi?

“Even now, I feel like it’s too great an honor to say I’ve ‘inherited’ the role. This is my first time stepping into a character previously portrayed by another actor, and I was deeply conscious of preserving the image of Sukashii that fans hold dear. The encouragement from the production team was invaluable, and this has been a once-in-a-lifetime experience for me.”

— What are your thoughts on the 35th anniversary of Kyatto Ninden Teyandee, which continues to be loved both in Japan and overseas as Samurai Pizza Cats?

“Stories have a way of leaving lasting impressions on people, and the love for Kyatto Ninden Teyandee has endured over decades. To see that love manifest in a brand-new game is truly extraordinary. This opportunity is a treasured milestone in my acting career, and I hope fans continue to support the series for years to come!”