Sakura Wars story trailer here

113 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Sakura Wars is a reboot that retains many of the features that made the genre-defining series such a hit in Japan, including a poetic vision, a strong cast, and a compelling story filled with intrigue, action, and romance.

Physical editions of Sakura Wars include a reversible cover featuring the original Japanese cover art for the game, along with a sticker set featuring the main cast of the game. Sakura Wars will feature Japanese voice acting with subtitles in English, German, French, and Spanish. Sakura Wars takes center stage on the PlayStation 4 on April 28, 2020 with additional details about our PlayStation digital release coming soon!