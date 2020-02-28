Sakura Wars story trailer here

by squallsnake on February 28, 2020
Playstation 4
4
0
previous article
Hidden Through Time is a new Where's Waldo coming to consoles in March
Contents

Sakura Wars is a reboot that retains many of the features that made the genre-defining series such a hit in Japan, including a poetic vision, a strong cast, and a compelling story filled with intrigue, action, and romance.

Physical editions of Sakura Wars include a reversible cover featuring the original Japanese cover art for the game, along with a sticker set featuring the main cast of the game. Sakura Wars will feature Japanese voice acting with subtitles in English, German, French, and Spanish. Sakura Wars takes center stage on the PlayStation 4 on April 28, 2020 with additional details about our PlayStation digital release coming soon!

  • Dramatic Character Interplay – Engage with a colorful cast through the dynamic LIPS dialogue system where what you say and how you say it has a profound impact on relationships off and on the battlefield.
  • Exciting Combat Payoffs – Your bonds with team members flow into the high-energy combat finale of each episode, featuring action-packed fights with giant steam-powered mecha.
  • Brilliant Anime Production – Gorgeous animated sequences, a lush soundtrack, and characters designed by anime and JRPG luminaries will transport you into a vibrant 1940s steampunk Tokyo. 
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4
NewsPS4Sakura WarsSega
, , ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Bucket Knight (Xbox One) Review
7.5
21
 
SEGA AGES Puyo Puyo 2 (Switch) Review
7.5
 
Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle (Xbox One) Review
8.0
Bookmark Me

You need to login or register to bookmark/favorite this content.

Platforms
 
Hidden Through Time is a new Where’s Waldo coming to consoles in March
 
One Finger Death Punch 2 now available
 
Wunderling is launching March 5 on Steam and Switch
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Commandos 2: HD Remaster
 
Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth looks like a Symphony of the Night clone
View All
Latest News
      
 

Sakura Wars story trailer here

by squallsnake on February 28, 2020
Sakura Wars is a reboot that retains many of the features that made the genre-defining series such a hit in Japan, including a poetic vision, a strong cast, and a compelling story filled with intrigue, action, and romance. Physical editions of Sakura Wars [...]
4
 

Hidden Through Time is a new Where’s Waldo coming to consoles in March

by squallsnake on February 27, 2020
Crazy Monkey Studios announced that its fourth dimensional hidden object game, Hidden Through Time, will be launching in just a couple of weeks. Explore the four great ages as you search each scene for various objects and people, interacting with the [...]
14
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums