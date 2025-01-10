Runny Bunny is a new maze navigating puzzle game

Runny Bunny

Play as a frantic little bunny as you dash between floors, walls and ceilings collecting power dots and yummy carrots. Mazelike stages will take you from grassy wilds to twisted caverns and deadly laboratories. The bunny moves in lightning quick straight lines and clings to walls and ceilings, but you’ll still need to strategically maneuver him around traps and enemies to keep him safe from harm.

Find keys to unlock doors, dodge laser beams, avoid roving robots and more! Can you survive all 100 levels?

  • Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
  • Release date: January 15, 2025
  • Price: US$4.99 / €4.99
  • Navigate mazelike stages with precision platforming!
  • Dash between floors and walls or even cling to the ceiling.
  • Avoid traps and roving enemies as stages grow in complexity!
  • Collect dots and carrots to open the portal!
  • Survive 100 tricky levels!

