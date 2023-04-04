RunBean Galactic (XSX) Review with stream

Full Review

A simple yet unique auto-runner, RunBean Galactic is a twitch platformer that offers genuine challenge… and will make you swear with the most creative language you’ve ever spoken.

Playing as a tiny bean character that automatically runs on the perimeter of the world, the player is only in control of his jumping and rolling. If you see a spike, you’ll need to press “A” to jump over it. Barriers, however, require rolling under them by holding “X”. Avoiding each obstacle rewards the player with one point and the ultimate goal is to survive for as long as possible. Keep in mind, the gameplay speed eventually starts to increase and then starts throwing keys, locks, and multi-point collectables at the player. In a way, the gameplay sort of reminds me of Game & Watch game.

Since this low-cost digital download only uses two buttons, anyone can play it but do not let its simplicity fool you. This is a tough game and most runs will only last 30 seconds, maybe one minute after you developed some skill. This gameplay is rather addicting because each death is always at the fault of the player. With each attempt, I know I could do better and immediately restarted. If you watch my stream embedded here, you’ll notice I get slightly better over time but not necessarily with each run. It gets tricky around the 40-50 point marker. Thanks to instant restarts and random generation, the game wants you to try again.

The online leaderboard feature really provides that much needed replay value too. Most Achievements occur with natural play but some require skill that will take time to earn. It is also interesting that you run along a planet that gradually changes from night into day. Just like the gameplay, the presentation is simple, runs at a fluid framerate, and works very well.

The addictive, twitch gameplay found in RunBean Galactic is perfect when you just want to burn five minutes without needing to think. There isn’t much depth but there doesn’t need to be with this reaction-based auto running platformer.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

