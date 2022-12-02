Super Chicken Jumper (Xbox One) Review with stream

Full Review

A simple platforming auto-runner, Super Chicken Jumper has a surprising amount of depth given the small dev team, the low budget friendly price, and ridiculous title. This is easily one of the better runners I have played in recent memory.

Nothing is taken seriously and the overall experience is better for it. It turns out there are some evil doings happening so the president calls you, a chicken, to save the day. The humor extends directly into the gameplay as things die in comical ways and you, a silhouetted pixelated chicken, don ridiculous hats and eventually get armed with weaponry to kill zombie fish. Nothing here makes sense but that is where some of the brilliance is born.

The goal is to make it to the end of each stage as the player is in charge of moving back and forth, attacking, and jumping. Since the chicken always moves forward at a quick pace, gameplay is fast and always based around reaction times. Since you do not have time to think, you need to rely on small visual cues for success. Uniquely, the hazards and enemies change location with each attempt so there is no opportunity for memorization. So even though you died on stage three a dozen times, it plays differently each time like a rogue title. In time, the player will unlock new wearables that alter gameplay, like the propeller hat that provides taller jumps.

Boss battles are also challenging but never unfair and the Endless and Challenge modes offer additional replay value if you wanted to explore some alternative modes. The soundtrack is also groovy and goes harder than it should for a budget auto-runner. The pixelated visuals provide personality that works well with the overall sense of humor and gameplay.

Super Chicken Jumper is an example of an auto-runner done right. Even with the intentionally directed visuals and limited moveset, there is a lot of game and depth here. It leans into its stupid sense of humor and is all the better for it. This has all the ingredients to be a sleeper hit/hidden gem especially if you enjoy simple runner or platforming titles.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

