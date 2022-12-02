Super Chicken Jumper (Xbox One) Review with stream

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on December 2, 2022
XBOX One
0
previous article
MyGamer Visual Cast - Horizon Forbidden West (PS5)
Super Chicken Jumper
Contents
Item Reviewed

Super Chicken Jumper (Xbox One) Review with stream

Author
Positives

Several modes of play including Story, Challenge, and Endless
Responsive controls keeps action fast paced and reaction-based
The silhouette pixeled visuals are rather charming
Unlockable hats tweak gameplay

Negatives

Difficulty spikes can deter determination – best played in short burst increments
Some bosses and stage design are cheap as opposed to genuinely challenging

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
8.0
Bottom Line

An auto runner that has more detail and depth than the goofy name suggests.

8.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

A simple platforming auto-runner, Super Chicken Jumper has a surprising amount of depth given the small dev team, the low budget friendly price, and ridiculous title. This is easily one of the better runners I have played in recent memory.

Nothing is taken seriously and the overall experience is better for it. It turns out there are some evil doings happening so the president calls you, a chicken, to save the day. The humor extends directly into the gameplay as things die in comical ways and you, a silhouetted pixelated chicken, don ridiculous hats and eventually get armed with weaponry to kill zombie fish. Nothing here makes sense but that is where some of the brilliance is born.

The goal is to make it to the end of each stage as the player is in charge of moving back and forth, attacking, and jumping. Since the chicken always moves forward at a quick pace, gameplay is fast and always based around reaction times. Since you do not have time to think, you need to rely on small visual cues for success. Uniquely, the hazards and enemies change location with each attempt so there is no opportunity for memorization.  So even though you died on stage three a dozen times, it plays differently each time like a rogue title. In time, the player will unlock new wearables that alter gameplay, like the propeller hat that provides taller jumps.

Boss battles are also challenging but never unfair and the Endless and Challenge modes offer additional replay value if you wanted to explore some alternative modes. The soundtrack is also groovy and goes harder than it should for a budget auto-runner. The pixelated visuals provide personality that works well with the overall sense of humor and gameplay.

Super Chicken Jumper is an example of an auto-runner done right. Even with the intentionally directed visuals and limited moveset, there is a lot of game and depth here. It leans into its stupid sense of humor and is all the better for it. This has all the ingredients to be a sleeper hit/hidden gem especially if you enjoy simple runner or platforming titles.

Not To Be Confused With: Chicken Rider

Better Than: Little Kong Jungle Fun

Also Play: Fledging Heroes

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Reviews, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
FeaturedReviewXBOX One
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Super Chicken Jumper (Xbox One) Review with stream
8.0
 
Heidelberg 1693 (Xbox One) Review with stream
7.5
 
Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Burst Forth!! Choro-gon☆Breath (PS4) ...
8.0
Platforms
 
Starship Troopers Extermination scaled
Starship Troopers getting 12-player co-op shooter
 
pinballwizard 1
The Pinball Wizard (PC) Review
 
The Crackpet Show
Twin-Stick shooter The Crackpet Show coming to Switch and PC in December 2022
 
The Darkest Tales: Into the Nightmare
The Darkest Tales: Into the Nightmare (PC) Review
 
Destroy all Humans Clone Carnage
Download Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage for free
View All
Latest News
      
 
Ship Graveyard Simulator banner

Castle Renovator and Ship Graveyard Simulator now also available on Xbox

by SquallSnake on November 30, 2022
Castle Renovator and Ship Graveyard Simulator make their debut on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. The former is a unique medieval renovation and building simulator, while the latter allows you to play as a ship-breaker, which is one of the most dangerous [...]
10
 
Bot Gaiden

Action platformer Bot Gaiden coming to console in early Dec 2022

by SquallSnake on November 30, 2022
Not for the faint of heart, Bot Gaiden is all action, execution and speed! Ninja robots Robyu and Bytron race to recover the power skulls that have been stolen by each of Giorqio’s 6 Hench-bots. Slicing everything in their path, they must reach [...]
7
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums