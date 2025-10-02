Roguelite Nuclear Gladiator 3000 gets release date and demo

RedDeer.Games announced that Nuclear Gladiators 3000 has received an official release date on Nintendo Switch and Steam. This brutal action-packed roguelite bloodbath will begin recruiting the most glory-hungry and savage gladiators on October 30! To mark the occasion, a demo version is now available on Nintendo Switch.

In Nuclear Gladiators 3000, players will have to fight their way through hordes of mutants and filthy rebels to become a celebrity. Easy? Not for everyone. Only the best skills and the most modern weapons count here.

Everyone else will face only disgrace – and likely death.

Now, thanks to the demo version on Nintendo Switch, players can check if they have what it takes to become the ultimate star of Blaster Vision Channel!

Players will choose one of the characters – each with a completely unique set of skills and progression – to battle endless waves of disgusting mutants, social outcasts and even other champions.

To prove that they are the only ones worthy of joining the Hall of Fame (or getting a headline in Gladiators Today Magazine), they cannot rest on their laurels. Here, the only way for a future celebrity to survive is to upgrade their skills, arsenal, and, of course, the love of an extreme entertainment-hungry audience.

Nuclear Gladiators 3000 will be available on Nintendo Switch and Steam on October 30. A demo version of the game is available on both platforms.