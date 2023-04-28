Retro-style FPS Nightmare Reaping coming soon – Trailer here

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Retro shooter sporting an impressive array of 80 unique weapons, Nightmare Reaper, is coming to PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X. You’ll be able to splatter the pixelated blood and guts on your screens to Andrew Hulshult’s soundtrack on May 11th.

Nightmare Reapers is a dark and violent meld of retro and modern action games, inspired by the classic 2.5D first-person shooters of the 90s, with elements of modern looter shooters and roguelites.

Intense and addictive gameplay

Tons of enemies are crammed in open-ended levels full of surprises and geysers of blood and treasure.

Character progression

Use the gold you find to purchase tons of character upgrades and new abilities via minigames.

Ludicrous weapon variety

80 unique weapons that can drop as loot and can contain a funky mix of over 30 enchantment types.

SO much more

💥 Music and audio by the great Andrew Hulshult.

💥 Non-intrusive but mysterious story.

💥 Many game modes.

💥 A mix of manual and random level generation.

💥 Tons of random events and secrets.