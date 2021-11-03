Retro shooter Gynoug getting modern console port

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on November 3, 2021
Playstation 4
3
0
previous article
Pantsu Hunter: Back to the 90s is a panty collecting adventure game about finding love
Gynoug
Contents

Ratalaika Games announced the acclaimed retro shooter, Gynoug, is being digitally released on November 12 coming on Sony PlayStation 4, Microsoft Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

Released originally on Sega Mega Drive, American fans of this beast of a shooter, known there as, Wings of Wor, will soon be able to experience, as will everyone, this not to be missed title on the latest consoles. This heavyweight comes full to bursting with action and full blown destruction that will light up your screens. It may on the surface appear to be yet another horizontal scrolling, seek and raise hell game, but the playability factor and challenge is unsurpassed.

The planet has been decimated by a virus that has transformed and mutated into a breed of some of the most fearsome creatures ever! They are the Mutants of Iccus, led by the terrible Destroyer. Many have taken on the mutants before you… and many have failed. Now it’s your turn. From the deepest caverns of Iccus to the belly of the beast itself, you must fly and fight for the life of your planet! It won’t be easy… but then the best battles never are! Destroy the Destroyer and Iccus will be saved, its skies free once again. But fail and your wings will be clipped… forever!

Six levels of do or die action and you annihilate all that dare to challenge you or even come in your sights. A ‘power up system’ really lives up to its name for as you progress, and succeed, it dramatically increases your fire power and the overall force you are able to exert! Coloured crystals and orbs can be blasted as they miraculously appear to gain you even more extra power and don’t miss out on the red orb for that is a real bonus upgrade. The more orbs you collect the more varied upgrades you are presented with. Spot the amber orb and a real treat is in store. Although many of the actions are now customary to this genre there are plenty of surprises in store.

Enemy bosses, mini bosses, ghouls, weird and wonderful creatures, and objects all make appearances and they are not mere fodder to be shot to smithereens. Speedy reactions are required!

Features:
-High configurable CRT shader
-Special mode that enables accessibility features
-Rewind mode and save/load state functionality
-Dynamic Music
-Ever Changing levels of play
-Long Levels of Mythical, Subterranean, Cavernous fiery pursuit
-Garganic enemies
-Epic mid level and end level boss confrontation

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, Shooters, Switch, XBOX One
NewsPS4Ratalaika GamesShooterSwitchXBOX One
, , , , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Enchanted Path (Switch) Review
4.0
4
 
UnMetal (PC) – review with stream (a second look)
9.0
 
Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire (PS4) Review with stream
6.0
Platforms
 
Make Your Kingdom
Make Your Kingdom is a new city builder – join the playtest here
 
UnMetal
UnMetal (PC) – review with stream (a second look)
 
World War II Underground 01 press material
World War II: Underground is a newly announced stealth action game
 
Undungeon
Action-RPG Undungeon launching this November on PC and Xbox
 
accident
Accident (PC) – Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
Gynoug

Retro shooter Gynoug getting modern console port

by SquallSnake on November 3, 2021
Ratalaika Games announced the acclaimed retro shooter, Gynoug, is being digitally released on November 12 coming on Sony PlayStation 4, Microsoft Xbox and Nintendo Switch. Released originally on Sega Mega Drive, American fans of this beast of a shooter, [...]
3
 
Pantsu Hunter Back to the 90s

Pantsu Hunter: Back to the 90s is a panty collecting adventure game about finding love

by SquallSnake on November 3, 2021
Pantsu Hunter: Back to the 90s will be released on PlayStation 5 on November 10, 2021. If you have a digital PS4 version on your account, you will have a -50% discount on the purchase of a digital PS5 version.   Share a heart-to-heart talk, watch a movie [...]
5
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums