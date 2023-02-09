Retro platformer Pocket Witch coming to consoles soon

by SquallSnake on February 9, 2023
Pocket Witch
A little witch has been locked away in a dungeon filled with traps and deadly roving enemies, and it’s up to you to help her escape! Pocket Witch is a precision platformer presented in retro pixel art style, where the little titular witch must overcome a series of brainteasing single-screen challenges to thwart the evil sorcerer who imprisoned her.

Together with her flappy bat friend, the little witch will have to jump and air dash over wooden thorns and pools of acid, dodge flying blades, avoid magic spells and find keys to open gates. This witch may be little, but with your help, she can take on the biggest obstacles and escape to freedom!

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Release date: February 15, 2023
Price: US$4.99 / €4.99

Guide a little witch through precision platforming challenges!
Run, jump and air dash to avoid traps and enemies.
Find keys to open gates and unlock new areas!
Enjoy cool and cute pixel art presentation.
Overcome the devious schemes of an evil sorcerer!

