Retro platformer Chibi Ninja Shino-kun Treasure of Demon Tower now available

Ratalaika Games & Ohsat Games announced that Chibi Ninja Shino-kun Treasure of Demon Tower will be released onto Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.

A game inspired by Japanese ninja games from the 80s and 90s.

Chibi Ninja Shino-kun: Treasure of Demon Tower is a fast and smooth retro platformer in which you climb a giant tower while dodging enemies, traps and other obstacles.

Use your wall jump, hookshot and ceiling running abilities to make it past the various enemies and discover the legendary treasure of Demon Tower!

Features:

100+ levels of ninja mayhem

Be a ninja: Jump off walls, run on ceilings, use your hookshot!

Fight zombies, demons, ghosts and dudes with shields

A time attack mode for speedy ninjas

Obligatory lava level

The game will be priced at $6.99 / €6.99 for all platforms, and it will launch on 14-Feb-2025 on the following platforms:

Nintendo Switch

Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

PS4 and PS5 version will be cross-buy.