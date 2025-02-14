Retro platformer Chibi Ninja Shino-kun Treasure of Demon Tower now available

News Playstation 4 Playstation 5 Switch XBOX One Xbox Series X
0 37 Views
Chibi Ninja Shino-kun Treasure of Demon Tower

Ratalaika Games & Ohsat Games announced that Chibi Ninja Shino-kun Treasure of Demon Tower will be released onto Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.

A game inspired by Japanese ninja games from the 80s and 90s.

Chibi Ninja Shino-kun: Treasure of Demon Tower is a fast and smooth retro platformer in which you climb a giant tower while dodging enemies, traps and other obstacles.

Use your wall jump, hookshot and ceiling running abilities to make it past the various enemies and discover the legendary treasure of Demon Tower!

Features:
100+ levels of ninja mayhem
Be a ninja: Jump off walls, run on ceilings, use your hookshot!
Fight zombies, demons, ghosts and dudes with shields
A time attack mode for speedy ninjas
Obligatory lava level

The game will be priced at $6.99 / €6.99 for all platforms, and it will launch on 14-Feb-2025 on the following platforms:

Nintendo Switch
Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4

PS4 and PS5 version will be cross-buy.

  • Xbox One and Xbox Series X version will have Smart Delivery.

Avatar of SquallSnake
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief at myGamer.com | + posts

Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.

- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/zackgaz
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/

Tagged

Related Articles

Girlfriend from Hell

Girlfriend from Hell (PS5) Review

Feb 14, 2025 54 Views
Flesh Made Fear

Survival horror game Flesh Made Fear targeting 2025 release window

Feb 13, 2025 90 Views
Playstation State of Play 2025

MyGamer Visual Cast – Sony’s State of Play (Feb 2025)

Feb 12, 2025 86 Views
Rabbit Raid

Pixel platformer Rabbit Raid coming to consoles soon

Feb 12, 2025 107 Views

No comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 2024 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved. - Music Forums - Horrify - Halo Forums