Retro pixel platformer Swords & Bones releasing on Switch

RedDeer.games has confirmed that Swords & Bones will launch on Nintendo Switch this Friday, on February 4.

Grab the sword and defend the Kingdom of Vestus in an adventure full of action in the spirit of classic retro games.



The demon world invades humanity every 500 years. The Wolf Demon has been bullying the Kingdom of Vestus and it seems that there is no hope.



CLASSIC EXPERIENCE

Swords & Bones is a game inspired by 80s and 90s classics. Travel back to your childhood, fight through levels filled with monsters, avoid traps and collect power-ups & trophies in this dark medieval fantasy world.

PIXEL ART VISUALS

Sword & Bones is made in an art style that resembles 16-bit graphics. The dark and beautiful pixel art visuals are reminiscent of old gems of the genre. You’ll get shivers down your spine.



CHIPTUNE MUSIC

The music you’ll hear while traveling through these unfriendly lands emphasizes a gloomy atmosphere and turns up the fun. Get carried away by flawless retro midi sounds.



It’s time to defeat all the monsters and restore order in the kingdom of men!

KEY FEATURES:

– Over 50 levels full of action

– 16-bit style visuals

– Power-ups to collect

– Cool bosses to defeat

– Atmospheric chiptune music

– Two endings to discover