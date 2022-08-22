RedDeer.Games set to release 1-bit UnderDungeon to consoles/PC later this year

248 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Become the deadliest delivery… cat in the world. Intense fights, multiple weapons, and demanding boss fights.



Join Kimuto on his hardest first day on the job in this unique dungeon crawler game, a tribute to the classics of the genre like the original Legend of Zelda, but mixed with a big dose of humor.

UnderDungeon attracts attention with its simple, polished, beautiful 1-Bit visuals. But its greatest asset is a variety of in-game mechanics: classic RPG elements, arcade sections, musical sections, and even levels in full 3D environment

The gameplay in UnderDungeon allows you to feel the wave of nostalgia and the taste of the old days. It also introduces a lot of freshness! – says Domnik Czarniga, senior game producer and creative director at RedDeer.Games.

The gameplay is enriched with great music. It’s one of the best game soundtracks in recent years! – adds Czarniga.

INTERESTING WORLD

Enjoy stylized 2D graphics and mini-games. Every character you meet has something interesting to say… maybe except for the ducks.

HIDDEN SECRETS

Throughout the map, you’ll find secret areas with some very strange fellows. What could they be up to? There is only one way to find out.

KEY FEATURES: