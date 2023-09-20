RedDeer.Games are coming to Playstation later this year

RedDeer.Games, being one of the most prominent indie game developers and publishers, announces the expansion of its business, to yet another major platform – PlayStation. One of the studio’s first productions, the acclaimed Cyber Protocol is already available for PS console players.

By starting its partnership with PlayStation, RDG joins the last of the console giants. Currently, the developer is present on all major platforms, starting with Nintendo Switch, where it specializes and has been active the longest, through Xbox, PC and iOS.

Thus, gamers can expect unique indie game launches this year, as RedDeer.Games has a release plan for the PlayStation console already in place.

The games which will be heading from the RDG’s protfolio, are among others: Deflector, Bit Orchard, Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia, Broken Universe and reky. Cyber Protocol is already available on PlayStation Store.

– Not so long ago, we started our work with only a couple of employees and not many more projects in our portfolio. Now we are entering the last of the most important gaming consoles – PlayStation. – said Bartłomiej Kossakowski, COO, RedDeer.Games.

– This has been another of our big development goals, and we are proud to say that it has been achieved. – he adds.