Red Wings: American Aces getting March Switch and PC release

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Publisher All in! Games announced that its arcade biplane shooter, Red Wings: American Aces, a spin-off of their previous in-house developed arcade shooter, Red Wings: Aces of the Sky will be launching on PC and Nintendo Switch on March 31st. A 20% pre order discount is available for Nintendo Switch until March 31st.

Red Wings: American Aces puts players in the pilot’s seat of a nostalgic, action-packed arcade shooter illustrated in a vibrant comic-book style with a gaming mode for every occasion, also featuring online multiplayer. Budding air aces have 15 different planes to choose from, each with its own unique plane skin across 30 campaign missions available in local co-op for 1-2 players.

Players can also embark on three different gameplay modes, Score Battle, Time Battle, and Hide n’ Seek in a game where fast frenetic arcade gameplay and short gameplay sessions are sure to keep budding pilots on their toes. For larger aerial battles players can build a squad of 5 other players in elimination mode against other squads where safety in numbers can make all the difference.

“Red Wings: American Aces honors the older arcade classics but adds a modern twist allowing for online multiplayer – the first arcade aerial shooter to do that! ” said Norman Lenda, Development Director. “We wanted to pile on the fun factor in a big entertaining way rather than creating something locked into historical accuracy. There’s plenty of different planes and modes to choose from so each play session offers a new experience.”