Red Wings: Aces of the Sky soars on PC and Consoles

All in! Games announced that Red Wings: Aces of the Sky, created by the company’s internal development team, is now available on Windows PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. Conquer the skies over the Great War in your legendary warplane in both single and co-op gameplay!

PC and Xbox One gamers can now try the game for free!

PC players can play a free demo on Steam and then upgrade to the full version with the Red Wings: Aces of the Sky – Upgrade Pack on sale for 20% off until October 20th, 2020. The free demo includes the first four levels and 3 different planes.

Xbox One players can play a 30-minute free game trial and then have the option to buy the full game

Red Wings: Aces of the Sky is also available on PS4 and Nintendo Switch. No demo is currently available for either platform.

Also, the Switch version of Red Wings: Aces of the Sky will be available on Nintendo eShop with 50% discount until October 25th, 2020.

Take to the skies over the Great War!

Dive into this dynamic action game that puts players right in the middle of thrilling battles with a fresh take on arcade air combat. Travel back in time to the breakthrough period of flight, when the courage of pilots was unmatched and death could come at any moment.

Main features: