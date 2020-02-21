Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth looks like a Symphony of the Night clone

360 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Record of Lodoss War – the seminal novel that sold over 10 million copies, along with over 550,000 copies of the OVA – is hailed as the originator of the Japanese elf- and magic-based fantasy genre. The series’ heroine, Deedlit, said to be the genesis of the now-standard “elf” aesthetic, made her first appearance in twelve years in the 2019 installment of Record of Lodoss War, and is back once again to fill in the gaps left in the story with this all-new 2D action game.

Learn more at the official Steam page here.

Team Ladybug – developers of the Touhou Project spin-off 2D action title Touhou Luna Nights, which itself sold over 150,000 copies worldwide – is collaborating with Why So Serious? to develop this 2D action-exploration game, featuring stunning graphics, amazingly detailed sprite animations requiring up to 36 sketches per each individual movement, and finely-tuned action and gimmicks.

Deedlit awakens in a strange, unknown place. As she explores her surroundings, she encounters “Ghim” and more of her old friends. Where is this place? Receiving help from spirits including “Sylph” and “Salamander”, Deedlit wanders this mysterious new world in search of answers…

Harness the Power of the Spirits to Battle Through Each Stage

You’ll need to take advantage of the powers possessed by the various spirits assisting Deedlit in her quest in order to make it through each stage.

Enhance the Power of the Spirits with “Soul Stream”

Absorb the “Soul Stream” generated when attacking and defeating enemies to level-up the spirits assisting Deedlit. This will provide the spirits with a variety of enhancements, including automatically regenerated HP/MP once they reach the maximum level and more. The strength of the spirits becomes Deedlit’s strength as well.

Master Myriad Types of Weaponry

Pick up and brandish the various weapons dropped by enemies, such as swords, knives, spears, and more. Learn to use each weapon according to its strengths: powerful swords are best for close-range melee attacks, while arrows can be used for ranged assaults, etc.

As with Touhou Luna Nights, in order to provide the best and most finely-tuned final product possible via user feedback and requests, we will be releasing the Early Access version of the game on March 13th. The full version, featuring a number of beloved characters from the original series, will feature a total of six stages and is scheduled for full release later this year. In the Early Access version launching on March 13th, the first stage will be playable.