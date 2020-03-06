Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth is coming to Steam Early Access on March 12

383 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Record of Lodoss War – the seminal novel that sold over 10 million copies, along with over 550,000 copies of the OVA – is hailed as the originator of the Japanese elf- and magic-based fantasy genre. The series’ heroine, Deedlit, said to be the genesis of the now-standard “elf” aesthetic, made her first appearance in twelve years in the 2019 installment of Record of Lodoss War, and is back once again to fill in the gaps left in the story with this all-new 2D action game.



Team Ladybug – developers of the Touhou Project spin-off 2D action title Touhou Luna Nights, which itself sold over 150,000 copies worldwide – is collaborating with Why So Serious? to develop this 2D action-exploration game, featuring stunning graphics, amazingly detailed sprite animations requiring up to 36 sketches per each individual movement, and finely-tuned action and gimmicks. 2D action game featuring beloved heroine Deedlit just in time for the 30th anniversary of the renowned Japanese fantasy novel Record of Lodoss War

Developed by Team Ladybug, the studio behind Touhou Luna Nights, boasting over 150,000 copies sold worldwide

Immersive story filling in the blanks left in the original story coupled with stunning artwork faithful to the original

Diverse stages, unique gimmicks, and exciting action featuring a wide variety of weapons and spirit abilities Steam Store Page: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1203630