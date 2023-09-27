Rayland 2 (XSX) Review

Direct sequel to the original light bouncing puzzle game, Rayland 2 is more of the same but that isn’t a bad thing. The casual, go-at-your-own-pace gameplay is not overly challenging (you can always cheat with an online guide if you want) and it only takes a half hour to unlock all 1,000 gamerscore.

Like the first game, each puzzle is contained on a single screen in which the player uses a cursor to move and pivot mirrors. The goal is to bounce the beam of light to the corresponding box using all the movable pieces on the board. The red light, for example, must be guided to the red box. Eventually, each stage grows in complexity by adding a bigger stage, more mirrors, and multiple colors.

Even though the later stages are definitely more challenging, I never got stuck for long. As a pro tip, it might be easier to work backwards, starting from the exit and working toward the origin point. The control is also simple and intuitive, allowing the player to move, zoom, and rotate easily. The simple presentation avoids any visual confusion too. Unfortunately, the soundtrack this time around is pretty terrible. You’ll want to mute your TV or turn down the in-game volume from the options menu after the first batch of stages since it is only one continuous loop.

Personally, I enjoyed this more than tedious Sokoban games but there isn’t much staying power. When the original game was released, it launched with 1,000 Gamerscore, the typical amount for any Xbox game. However, several months later, EastAsiaSoft pushed an update that increased the amount to 2,000 gamerscore. I mention this because there are 50 stages in total, but the Achievements stop at level 30. So perhaps a patch will add another 1,000 gamescore by finishing the remaining levels at some point.

Rayland 2, just like the original, is a simple puzzle game that remains casual throughout. It only costs $5 which makes it an easy consideration if wanting to easily, and quickly, boost your Gamerscore while having some mild fun in the meantime.

Just Like: the first game

Better Than: boring block pushing simulators

Wait For It: laser eye surgery simulator

